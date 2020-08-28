Malaysian actor Ikmal Amry flexes muscles and shows off abs online to land acting roles as they’re his 'selling point'

Ikmal said that his muscular physique was the only trait he could promote to casting directors. — Pictures via Instagram/@ikmalamry

PETALING JAYA, August 28 — Actor and model Ikmal Amry admits he has had to rely on his physique more than his talent to land acting roles.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Muhd Zulikmal Amry Ghazali, told mStar that he regularly uploads shirtless photos of himself on social media in a bid to attract film producers.

“I always post pictures showing off my body but it’s not to ‘show off’ or to get people to like me.

“I upload those photos to show local production crews that I do have a nice body. That’s my selling point because, honestly, I’m not as good as the other actors.”

The Hero Remaja 2017 contestant said that while he is using his chiselled abs to attract casting directors, there are a few conditions for him to take his shirt off as he will try to avoid “controversial” scenes.

“I’m not trying to say that I’m so good or such a nice guy but if there are scenes that are a little excessive or controversial, I’d rather stay away from that.

“I even try to stay away from shirtless scenes if I can. I’ve no problem shooting a shirtless scene if it’s just me, but if there is a female actress, I’ll turn it down as well.”

The Gantung The Series actor added that he not to do steamy or controversial scenes to “be a better husband” as he is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Najla Shamsul at the end of this year.

Ikmal said that he is already preparing himself to play the role of a husband and has sought advice from his married friends.

“My preparations are mostly spiritual. I have started to re-learn the things I practised during my time in tahfiz school and I’m trying to learn how to become a better man and a good husband.

“I’ve been focusing on bettering myself in those aspects and not worrying too much about money because I know God will help those who seek to do good. I’m more worried about myself and how I’m going to look after someone’s daughter.”

Ikmal also said that he and Najla will be getting married on December 19 at Najla’s hometown in Kuala Pilah with a second reception in Subang Jaya on December 27.

The pair have known each other for the past three years and got engaged on May 27 earlier this year.