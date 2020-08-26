Disclosure announces immersive ‘Minecraft’ experience (VIDEO)

Electronic duo Disclosure will celebrate the release of their third studio album with an immersive musical experience in ‘Minecraft.’ — Picture courtesy of Disclosure and Minecraft via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, Aug 26 — While concerts remain cancelled for the foreseeable future, the British electronic duo has announced a new virtual experience for their fans to immerse in their music while social distancing at home.

On Friday, Guy and Howard Lawrence will launch an immersive experience on the Mojang Studios-developed video game Minecraft, where fans will have the opportunity to explore the universe behind the cover of duo’s upcoming album Energy.

The virtual event will coincide with the release of Disclosure’s third studio album, which will arrive five years after their Grammy-nominated Caracal.

This fictional universe, which will be live for a week, was crafted using 105,851,972 blocks in Minecraft that spans a square mile of rolling hills, roiling streams, and dark caverns.

As they explore the virtual landscape, fans will likely stumble upon clues and assets (or “easter eggs”) that can help them unlock three underground clubs inspired by iconic venues around the world.

One of them is designed to look like Guy Lawrence’s kitchen, from where Disclosure has livestreamed DJ sets earlier during these past few months of lockdown.

According to Rolling Stone, the other two clubs are based on London’s Printworks and Ibiza’s DC10, where the electronic duo have performed in the past.

The virtual experience will be soundtracked by a mix of material from Energy as well as the Lawrence brothers’ discography.

Thirteen hidden records with 8-bit versions of the duo’s greatest hits have also been hidden in the fictional universe of “Energy,” which will evolve throughout time as a nod to the new album’s themes of environmental restoration.

While the immersive Energy experience is the largest musical activation to happen within Minecraft to date, musicians have increasingly turned to video games to host virtual concerts amidst the pandemic.

That was notably the case of American rapper Travis Scott, whose “Astronomical performance” attracted more than 12 million live viewers on Fortnite in late April. — AFP-Relaxnews