Beck teams up with Nasa on new visual album for 'Hyperspace' (VIDEO)

US musician Beck has released a visual reimagining of his 2019 album 'Hyperspace' in collaboration with Nasa. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — The Hyperspace: AI Exploration visual album combines the musician's tracks with images, visualisations and data from Nasa missions, taking viewers on a journey through the universe.

Seven-time-Grammy-winner Beck's otherworldly 2019 record Hyperspace has been reimagined as a visual album, in collaboration with Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California. The lab carries out robotic space and Earth science missions, and built the Mars Perseverance Rover, currently en route to the Red Planet.

Directors OSK Studio used AI combining “computer vision, machine learning and Generative Adversarial neural Networks (Gan)” to create the hybrid, hyper-real "hyperspaces" out of images, video and data points from the Nasa archives.

Each track on Hyperspace: AI Exploration features images from specific missions; for instance, Saw Lightning is paired with visuals culled from Nasa's Viking 1 Orbiter, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Curiosity Rover, while the images for Chemical came from the Cassini–Huygens mission to Saturn.

“I think each song is kind of a different way that different people Hyperspace — we escape from the reality that we're all dealing with,” Beck said in a statement.

Fans can embark on the new Hyperspace AI Experience via Beck's official YouTube channel or a special website.

In honour of this interstellar collab, Capitol Records is reissuing Beck's Hyperspace as a new deluxe edition as well as a limited-edition vinyl. The new edition features two previously unreleased songs, Dark Places (Soundscape) and I Am The Cosmos (42420), as well as new mixes of Star, Hyperspace, See Through and Die Waiting, as well as Uneventful Days (St. Vincent Remix) and Saw Lightning (Freestyle Live).

The limited-ed vinyl version comes with a holographic jacket, and 24 pages of AI images & Nasa data for each song; only 5000 copies will be available. — AFP-Relaxnews