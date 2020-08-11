Antonio Banderas tests positive for Covid-19, spends 60th birthday in isolation

The ‘Desperado’ actor who turned 60 on August 10, 2020 plans to spend his time in isolation reading and writing. – Picture from Instagram/Antonio Banderas

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has been tested positive for Covid-19.

The celebrated actor who has won a Tony Award, an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards revealed the news yesterday on his 60th birthday.

The Desperado star said in an Instagram post he is confident he will bounce back.

“I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from,” he wrote in Spanish.

He also said he felt enthusiastic about turning 60 and plans to make it a meaningful year.

Banderas who was previously married to actress Melanie Griffith said he plans to spend his time in isolation reading and writing.

Banderas won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his 2019 film Pain and Glory.

The 60-year-old actor is the latest Hollywood celebrity infected with the virus.

Last week, Charmed actress Alyssa Milano shared on social media she was tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies after two negative tests.

Milano said she “thought she was dying,” adding that she suffered lingering symptoms that ranged from zero short term memory and heart palpitations to stomach abnormalities and irregular periods.