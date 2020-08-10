HK actress Cecilia Cheung’s mother works as Uber driver to make ends meet

Cheung with her mum Davies Shally in May last year. — Picture from Instagram/Cecilia Cheung

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The mother of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has been making headlines after she was spotted working as an Uber driver.

It was also revealed that Cheung’s mum Davies Shally has been driving a seven-seater luxury car for almost three years, reported Hong Kong entertainment site Jayne Stars.

The site said the 59-year-old took on the job with the ridesharing company to make ends meet.

She also previously accepted minor roles in the 2016 horror flick Cases II and worked as a cashier at a bakery in Kowloon.

According to the report, Cheung, who has starred in various Hong Kong blockbusters, has stopped providing financial support to her divorced parents and half-siblings.

Davies was recently photographed waiting behind her Uber vehicle for potential customers outside a mall.

She appeared gloomy from the lack of passengers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She was also seen complaining about the lack of business, on top of sighing from time to time during her one-hour wait where she didn’t receive a single passenger.

Since becoming an Uber driver almost three years ago, Davies has received positive reviews from passengers, earning an impressive 4.7 out of 5 rating from nearly 2,000 rides.

Many complimented Cheung’s mum for her professionalism, evident from her formal attire, friendly smile and thoughtful service.

Cheung, 40, began her career as a teen star who went on to support her parents and siblings after making her mark in the entertainment industry.

The actress also became the primary breadwinner of her two sons, Lucas and Quintus, after divorcing their father Nicholas Tse in 2011.

Reports claim Cheung’s financial obligations further increased after giving birth to a third child, Marcus, in 2018 whose father’s identity is still a secret.

A few years ago, the Tokyo Raiders actress publicly shared her financial woes on Instagram and news that her parents had stopped receiving monetary assistance from their daughter began circulating soon after.

On the other end of the financial spectrum, Cheung’s ex-mother-in-law Deborah Lee was reported to be enjoying an extravagant retiree lifestyle.

Tse’s mum who was married to veteran actor Patrick Tse from 1979 to 1996 was spotted lunching at a lavish restaurant after shopping at high-end stores in Hong Kong’s Central district.