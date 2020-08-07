Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz pleads guilty to stealing and disorderly conduct

Aliff Aziz has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing from an Indonesian celebrity and behaving disorderly outside of Orchard Towers. — Picture via Instagram/ aliff.aziz91

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Scandal-ridden Singaporean celebrity Aliff Aziz has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing from an Indonesian celebrity and behaving disorderly outside of Orchard Towers.

Meanwhile, a third charge of stealing a pack of cigarettes and a lighter from a man at Starbucks will be taken into consideration for sentencing, fixed for Sept 14, reported Channel News Asia (CNA).

His lawyer Murali Pillai was granted an order for a report to assess Aliff's suitability for a mandatory treatment order, which directs an offender with treatable psychiatric conditions to undergo psychiatric treatment in lieu of jail time.

The court had heard that Aliff, whose real name is Mohamad Aliff Aziz, met Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri, 32, in her hotel room at Studio M Hotel on June 7 last year where they discussed how she could help further Aliff's singing career in Indonesia.

After discussing the matter, the woman went to the second level of the hotel room at about 1am to rest, leaving her handbag on the first floor.

While she rested, Aliff was said to have opened her handbag and took about S$300 (RM917) and one million Indonesian rupiah (RM287) before leaving.

Upon waking up two hours later, Yunika realised the money had gone missing and confronted Aliff but he denied taking it.

Following a police report, the singer, who shuttles between Singapore and Malaysia, admitted to taking the money as he needed it.

On Nov 10, Aliff was found intoxicated near Orchard Towers where he shouted and gesticulated towards another person. kicking a taxi bumper before being arrested by police when he got into a scuffle with a friend.

In 2014, Aliff was fined S$2,000 after he was convicted of theft with common intention.

Aliff previously gained notoriety after getting caught up in a string of extra-marital affairs with two Malaysian actresses.

His wife Bella Astillah eventually filed for divorce in May after a shirtless photo of Aliff with an underage girl made the rounds online.

They later reconciled and are now waiting for the arrival of their second child.