The Weeknd to hold augmented-reality concert on TikTok

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd will hold an augmented-reality concert on TikTok on August 7. — Picture courtesy of TikTok via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — The Canadian singer-songwriter will perform his latest and fourth studio album, After Hours, during a virtual concert on the Chinese video sharing platform.

The event, dubbed “The Weeknd Experience,” will be livestreamed on Friday, August 7 at 8.30pm ET exclusively on TikTok (on the @tiktok account).

Rather than appearing in person to perform songs from his chart-topping album, The Weeknd will be represented by a digital avatar as part of what TikTok calls its “first-ever in-app cross reality experience.”

For the occasion, TikTok is partnering with LA-based entertainment technology company Wave, which has previously put together similar AR concerts with artists like John Legend and Lindsey Stirling.

The augmented-reality concert will employ 3D renderings and picture-in-picture video to create an immersive experience in which The Weeknd will invite fans “into the awesome madness of his world, as seen through his own eyes.”

While TikTok has livestreamed multiple concerts in the past, “The Weeknd Experience” will raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative, which is committed to end mass incarceration and racial inequality in the United States.

Viewers will be able to donate directly to the organisation from the TikTok app during the concert, with the video sharing platform announcing that it will match funds “up to a generous amount.”

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise inspired by “The Weeknd Experience,” which will be available from Thursday through 10. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Although “The Weeknd Experience” will be livestreamed on Friday, you can already RSVP for the augmented-reality show on TikTok. — AFP-Relaxnews