Harry Potter, Spielberg, Nolan and 4DX to the rescue of British cinemas

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' was released in theatres in 2001. ― Picture courtesy of Warner Bros France via AFP

LONDON, July 31 ― Three of the Harry Potter films, a cult Steven Spielberg classic and Christopher Nolan's Inception will appear onscreen in 4DX format as soon as the United Kingdom's Cineworld theatres reopen. Will it be enough to attract crowds back to theatres?

Who better than dinosaurs and a boy wizard to rescue cinema? The UK's Cineworld complex is betting on classics and box office hits to lure spectators back after lockdown regulations are lifted.

The films on the roster are Chris Columbus' Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Alfonso Cuarón's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Spielberg's Jurassic Park and Nolan's Inception. They will be shown for the very first time in 4DX format, meaning that they offer a full sensory experience in cinemas equipped with the immersive technology.

According to a report from Variety, 24 of Cineworld's cinemas across Great Britain will be offering these experiences as soon as they reopen on Friday, July 31.

While the closure of cinemas has forced cinephiles worldwide to settle for their television screens, Cineworld is hoping the unique experience offered by the 4DX format will bring viewers back to the big screen. In the theatres specially equipped with this new technology, spectators will be able to feel their chairs move during action sequences, smell odours related to the scene, and even feel water droplets and wind in total synchronisation with the movie. ― AFP-Relaxnews