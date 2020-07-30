Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema: Malaysia’s first to premiere a Hollywood movie

The Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema is now open to the public forhe next three months. — Picture by Arif Zikri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema has kicked off their launch with a historic moment by being the first drive-in cinema in Malaysia to premiere Hollywood’s Legacy Of Lies.

It is among the chosen cinemas in the world to premiere the latest action thriller movie starring English actor, Scott Adkins.

“Today proved to be a historic day, usually when it comes to drive-in cinema, they would usually screen old films but today we’re premiering a Hollywood movie,” said 2Spicy Entertainment Live director Arvin Randhawa.

“This movie will be premiering at 77 cinemas around the world today and Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema are among the chosen cinemas to premiere it.”

“For the first time ever a movie is premiered through an outdoor cinema setting in Malaysia.”

Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema offers attendees the beautiful view of KLCC and KL Tower in their space. — Picture by Arif Zikri

The Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema is a collaboration project between event organisers, 2Spicy Entertainment Live and MD Events Asia along with Nescafe and supported by the Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC).

MD Events Asia director Jack Gill who is in charge of the Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema equipment admitted that they are still learning the ropes in the cinema industry and although it is easier for them to get past movies to be screened, the newer ones proved to be tougher because of the cost.

“Of course we would like to have as many new movies here but if we can get it at a very good cost, definitely we will premiere more new movies,” he said adding that they are thankful to movie distributor company, Malik Stream Corporation who had hooked them up with Legacy Of Lies.

Attendees get to sit back and relax in the comfort of their own car while enjoying a movie being screened. — Picture by Arif Zikri

According to MaTiC director, Rudy Irwan Shukaime, the launching of the Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema is also an effort to rejuvenate the domestic tourism economy which had been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were excited when 2Spicy first approached us to collaborate in this programme.”

“During this period of helping domestic tourism recover, we see this as a good chance for us to rejuvenate not just the domestic tourism but also the economy around the MaTiC area,” said Rudy.

Rudy Irwan Shukaime, Syed Yahya Syed Othman, Othman Chraibi, Jack Gill and Arvin Randhawa. — Picture by Arif Zikri

The Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema was launched yesterday evening by 2Spicy Entertainment Live and MD Events Asia directors, Nestle business executive officer for beverages business unit Othman Chraibi and Tourism Malaysia Package Development Division director Syed Yahya Syed Othman.

The drive-in cinema prides itself with promoting the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by supplying each car with a portable rechargeable speaker and fan, encouraging attendees to turn off their engines for the duration of the movie.

The Nescafe M-Junction Drive-In Cinema is the newest attraction in Kuala Lumpur, located in the heart of the city at the Lanai carpark besides MaTiC in Jalan Ampang.

Safety measures, temperature checks will be taken and food will be delivered to attendees according to government SOP. — Picture by Arif Zikri

It will be open to the public in the course of the next three months and there will be two screening sessions per day at 6pm and 9pm for the second.

Tickets sales are priced at RM99 per car with two-person maximum for the standard package and RM159 for the VIP package.

Two meals are also included with the ticket and for more information on bookings and show times, click here.