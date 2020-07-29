Ning Baizura marks comeback with new single ‘Perwira’, dedicated to Malaysian heroes

The popular singer’s latest song is dedicated to the nation’s patriots for their sacrifices. ― Picture courtesy of Primeworks Studio

PETALING JAYA, July 29 ― Malaysian singer Ning Baizura has ended her hiatus from the music scene with the release of a new single titled Perwira.

The song, composed by Aubrey Suwito and Primeworks Studio Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ahmad Izham Omar, was launched to honour the country’s heroes.

Fans of Ning will finally be able to enjoy new material from the vocal powerhouse who last released an album back in 2013.

“Perwira is my latest single after not appearing for a long time with a new song,” Ning said.

“I am very touched and happy by the invitation of Aubrey and Ahmad Izham and thank you for giving me this opportunity.

“This is my first project with them and hope that the fans out there can receive this special song which is specially dedicated to all the patriots out there who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.”

The single’s release coincides with the Tabung Pahlawan campaign launch to raise funds for Malaysian Armed Forces veterans and their families.

The fund managed by the Veterans’ Affairs Department and the Armed Forces was initiated as a mark of respect for the sacrifices of the country’s heroes over the years.

Ning with co-composer Suwito at his studio where ‘Perwira’ was recorded in under four hours. ― Picture courtesy of Primeworks Studio

The recording process took place at the end of June at Suwito’s Cranky Music Studios and was completed in less than four hours.

“I was quite moved when I received an invitation from Ahmad Izham who was willing to invite me to collaborate on this song.

“This song is a sign of our appreciation for all the sacrifices that have been made by the frontliners in our country.

Suwito added that although he doesn’t know these fighters personally, he harnessed his memory of their sacrifices to inspire the song’s production.

“We hope that with the result of this song, there will be awareness among Malaysians about all the services and sacrifices that have been made by the national heroes in ensuring that we live in peace and prosperity,” Suwito said.

Known for her soulful soprano voice, Suwito and Ahmad Izham chose Ning when the song was ready to be heard.

“As a result of the discussion, we feel Ning is qualified and suited to sing Perwira.

“We believe Ning is able to bring this song to life ― her ability to express the song so beautifully, so touchingly and full of emotions is undeniable.

“We were so excited when Ning accepted our proposal to sing this song,” Ahmad Izham said.

Perwira is available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Joox, Apple Music, KKBox, Deezer and YouTube Music.