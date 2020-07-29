Brad Pitt earns Emmy nomination for Dr Fauci impersonation on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Oscar winner is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category for the 2020 Emmy Awards. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Hollywood star Brad Pitt has received an Emmy nomination for his impression of White House coronavirus advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on the comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The Ad Astra actor was nominated in the outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category for the 2020 Emmy Awards, various US media outlets reported.

The 56-year-old actor and film producer fellow nominees are Adam Driver and Eddie Murphy for their SNL stints and Dev Patel (Modern Love), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and the late Fred Willard (Modern Family).

The two-minute impersonation which was aired back in April, sees Pitt impersonating the 79-year-old National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who has been the face of the US’ fight against Covid-19.

Pitt’s appearance on the comedy show was produced remotely due to the pandemic.

According to CNN, the role came about when the news network’s New Day host Alisyn Camerota asked the immunologist which actor he’d like to play him on Saturday Night Live and Dr Fauci said, “Brad Pitt”.

He later praised the Oscar winner on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia.

“I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt.

“He’s one of my favorite actors,” Dr Fauci said.

During his sketch, Pitt stepped out of character to deliver a message to Dr Fauci and other health care professionals for the vital role they played in handling the pandemic.

“And to the real Dr Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time.

“And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line,” Pitt said.