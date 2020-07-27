Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung hit with RM6.58m suit for breach of contract

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has been slapped with a RM6.58 million suit for breach of contract. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ cecilia_pakchi_cheung

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has been slapped with a HK$12 million (RM6.58 million) suit by her former manager Yu Yuxing and AEG Entertainment Group Limited for breach of contract.

The suit was filed by both parties at the Hong Kong High Court recently reported Hong Kong’s hk01 noting that the suit stemmed from Cheung agreeing and paid in advance to take part in four films arranged by Yu, but not fulfilling her obligations.

Cheung had also agreed to take part in two films by AEG Entertainment Group.

As a result of her failure to fulfill her end of the contract to shoot six films, both parties decided to file a suit to recover their losses.

The hearing date has yet to be fixed.