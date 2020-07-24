Malaysian actress Che Ta criticised for letting five-year-old daughter dance to Blackpink (VIDEO)

Che Ta’s daughter is a big fan of the South Korean girl group and even had her fifth birthday party themed around them. — Picture via Instagram/aaisyahdhiarana111

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Local actress Rozita Che Wan has been criticised for posting a video of her daughter dancing to Blackpink’s new song How You Like That.

Rozita, who often goes by Che Ta, shared the video earlier this week on a dedicated Instagram page for her daughter Aaisyah Dhia Rana, who has over 1.5 million followers.

Aaisyah was seen dancing to the K-pop girl group’s catchy single while dressed in a Blackpink t-shirt.

Some social media users were uncomfortable watching the video and criticised Che Ta for posting such content of her daughter at a young age.

“Oh dear, there’s no need to teach her to do TikTok,” said one user in the comments, referring to the video platform commonly used to share short dance clips.

The admin of the account, believed to be Che Ta, was quick to respond to the user and said there was no need for her to do any teaching as children are tech-savvy enough to know their way around the internet.

“I don’t need to teach her. Kids these days are very smart,” said Che Ta.

Others continued to offer criticism of Che Ta’s parenting style and claimed that she wasn’t raising her daughter in a proper manner by allowing her to participate in online dance trends.

“Yes, kids these days are smart but parents need to be smarter when it comes to raising their kids.

“We need to teach them from a young age not to flail around like that. Your daughter is already pretty, cute, and beautiful, and she’s still beautiful even when she doesn’t do all that.

“Sorry, I just wanted to share my opinion,” one user wrote.

“(Che Ta) has a daughter that’s perfect in all regards but she can’t raise her right. Is she not afraid of the consequences?” said another.

Some of Che Ta’s fans also stepped up to her defence and told others to mind their own business and stop policing other people’s parenting styles.

“You guys only know how to show negativity. Just take care of your own kids, enjoy this video, and be done with it,” one fan wrote.

Aaisyah was born on November 1, 2014 to Che Ta and her actor husband Zain Saidin, 36.

The child is a huge fan of Blackpink and even themed her fifth birthday party last year after the four-member pop group from South Korea.