‘Avengers’ star Chris Evans praises boy who saved sister from vicious dog attack, to send Captain America shield (VIDEO)

Six-year-old Bridger Walker who went through a two-hour surgery to get 90 stitches to his face was hailed a hero by Evans and fellow ‘superheroes’. — Screengrab via Instagram/nicolenoelwalker

PETALING JAYA, July 17 — Six-year-old Bridger Walker was hailed a hero after rescuing his younger sister from a dog attack that left him having to go through a two-hour surgery and 90 stitches to his face.

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, sent the young Avengers fan an inspiring message on Instagram yesterday after his aunt posted about his heroic act five days ago.

“He took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get to his sister,” wrote his aunt, Nikki Walker.

“I am reaching out to the cast of Avengers and other heroes so that they too can learn about what he has done.”

The young boy was quoted by CNN of his response to his father why he jumped in between his sister and the dog, answering “if someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Evans shared an inspiring message praising Walker for his selfless, brave act that was posted on his aunt’s Instagram account.

“Your sister is so lucky to have you as an elder brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.

“I’m going to track down your address, and I’m going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because you deserve it.”

Evans told the Walker to keep being the person he is, as the world needed more kind-hearted people like him.

Walker also caught the attention of other members of the Avengers cast such including Tom Holland (Spiderman), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) who were full of praise for the boy as well as directors the Russo brothers.

Other “superheroes” who reached out to the boy’s family include Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Zachary Levi (Shazam) and Robbie Amell (Firestorm).

Actress Anne Hathaway too commented on Instagram, “I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one.”