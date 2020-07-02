‘Nothing I can do but laugh’: Actor and businessman Boy Iman declared bankrupt by High Court

Boy found out he was bankrupt from news reports and says he is unaware of any legal action against him. ― Picture fvia Instagram/@datoboyiman_dbi

PETALING JAYA, July 2 ― Actor and businessman Datuk Boy Iman was declared bankrupt by the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday.

The bankruptcy declaration was decided in court after Boy, whose real name is Noruliman A. Rahman being a judgment debtor failed to settle an RM60,000 lawsuit filed by an individual mid-last year, Harian Metro reported.

Lawyer Hizri Hasshan who represented the judgment creditor as the party who filed the suit said that Boy through his company DBI Technology Sdn Bhd, had launched an affordable home construction program known as DBI Homes around 2017.

“Our client participated in the programme to build homes that cost RM50,000, in fact, our client paid in full.

“The construction should have been completed in six months but the final project did not materialise and the judgment creditor realised he had been cheated out of his contract and asked Boy to return the money.

“But Boy and his team kept silent and our client had to take legal action to claim their right and defend themselves for being scam victims,” he said.

According to Hizri, the lawsuit from 2019 was finally settled when the court ruled that Boy was declared bankrupt yesterday.

He said civil litigation had already taken place during that period and Boy failed to defend his claim.

A bankruptcy proceeding was then filed against Boy.

Hizri reminded the public to be cautious about making any financial decisions to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

In a separate report by Malaysiakini, Boy admitted he “laughed” after finding out through media reports that he was declared bankrupt.

He claims he was not aware of the legal claims that were being made against him.

“I only found out after reading the news, I just read it and have no idea about anything nor did I receive a notice,” he told Malaysiakini.

“When I referred the case to my lawyer, he gave me the same response.

“What to do? I can only laugh for now.”

Boy is currently waiting for more information from his lawyer.