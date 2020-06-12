Twitter to launch BTS anniversary emojis designed in black in support of Black Lives Matter

BTS will be celebrating their seventh anniversary on June 13 this year. — Picture courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — K-pop superstars BTS will be joining hands with Twitter to serve up content for their followers in conjunction with the band’s seventh anniversary.

This includes special Twitter emojis that will be generated when fans use a range of Korean and English hashtags related to the Boy With Luv singers, who first burst onto the music scene in South Korea on June 13, 2013.

In a press release, Twitter stated that the emojis for the hashtags such as #BTS, #2020BTSFESTA, and #BTSARMY are designed in black to express solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement, a change in style from the purple colours and logo that were used for their last album, Map of the Soul: 7.

Variety previously reported that BTS and their label Big Hit Entertainment had donated US$1 million (RM4.2 million) to Black Lives Matter to support the fight against police brutality and racial injustice towards African Americans.

BTS will be the first K-pop group to receive individual Twitter face emojis for each member that will be available to use from June 13 to June 30 accessible through its members names in #RM, #진 , #JIN, #슈가, #SUGA, #제이홉, #jhope, #지민, #JIMIN, #뷔, #V, #정국, #JK and #JungKook.

Other hashtags that will generate BTS emojis include #BTS, #방탄소년단, #2020BTSFESTA and #BTSARMY.

Twitter head of global K-pop and K-content partnerships Kim Yeon-jeong said the platform is eager to celebrate the group’s upcoming anniversary alongside their fanbase, known as the ARMY.

“Twitter is the best place for K-pop fans to see what's happening and participate in trending conversations.

“We are excited to celebrate BTS' seventh anniversary, and help ARMY interact with fellow fans as well as BTS members through a special feature and improved experience,” said Kim.

BTS boasts over 26.3 million followers on their official profile @BTS_twt where they regularly share updates on the members and communicate with their fans.

A whopping 17 million tweets related to the septet were generated within 48 hours after they released their album Map of the Soul: 7 on February 21 this year.