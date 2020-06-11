Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello hits back at right-wing fan who ‘just realised’ band’s political views

Morello (second left) was quick to call out the social media user after he criticised the band for including their political views into their music. ― Picture via Facebook/Rage Against The Machine

PETALING JAYA, June 11 ― Anti-authoritarian rock band Rage Against The Machine (RATM) needs no introduction.

Or do they?

Rocking on the stage for more than two decades against right-wing ideologies, some fans are only just realising the band’s political stance against corporate America, cultural imperialism and government oppression.

"I used to be a fan of the guitarist from Rage Against The Machine until he started talking about politics." pic.twitter.com/od5KF6A7NF — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) June 9, 2020

Twitter user, Scott Castaneda, must have been listening to a very different rendition of RATM though, calling out guitarist Tom Morello on Twitter after “just realising” the band’s political stance.

“I used to be a fan until your political opinions come out. Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music.

“As far as I’m concerned you and Pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base,” wrote the user.

Castaneda made those statements in response to Morello and fellow musician Pink’s active show of support on their social media pages for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The user’s Twitter account has since been deleted, since receiving a tonne of backlash from die-hard RATM fans, with Morello himself calling him out for his ignorant post.

Scott!! What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain “political BS”? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog. https://t.co/AMpmjx6540 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 9, 2020

Morello hit back at the social media user and happily acknowledged losing him, and anyone else who shared his beliefs, as one of his fans.

“Scott! What music of mine were you a fan of that didn’t contain ‘political BS’? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalogue,” said Morello in the post.

Morello’s post has since garnered 19 thousand shares with over 112 thousand likes as many social media users couldn’t believe that it took Castaneda more than almost thirty years to discover the band’s left-wing inspired rants.

Social media users joked about how the Twitter user didn’t realise RATM’s music is ‘political’. ― Screengrab via Twitter/@tmorello

“I used to like peanut butter until I found out it has peanuts in it. As far as I’m concerned it’s completely done,” wrote one user.

“What machine did you think you were raging against? The busted up toaster? The faulty dryer? The printer out of toner?” wrote another.

Morello has consistently taken a no-nonsense approach in dealing with unruly and outspoken “fans” on his social media, as the axeman continually makes it a point to educate these fans.

Like shooting fish in a barrel: pic.twitter.com/hxvZ6GgoH5 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 6, 2020

Just like Morello, his fellow band members at RATM have been particularly active on social media, sharing anti-fascist and anti-police sentiments on their respective pages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

RATM was formed in 1991, before disbanding in 2000 after differing artistic views saw frontman Zack De La Rocha leave the band. They announced their Public Service Announcement reunion tour last year.