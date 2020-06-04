Hong Kong actor Louis Koo praised over speed in dispensing aid through charitable organisation

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo was praised by his peers in the entertainment industry for speedily giving out financial aid to those in the industry affected by the pandemic. — Picture from Instagram/kootinlok_louis

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Hong Kong actor Louis Koo has received praise over the speed of dispensing aid to those in the entertainment industry that has been affected by Covid-19.

Hong Kong daily Apple Daily reported that those who received the aid took to social media to thank the movie tycoon, saying he worked faster than the Hong Kong government.

According to the daily, Koo has been handing out HK$9,000 (RM5,000) each to artists through Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild Charity Limited, of which he is president of, since yesterday.

Although the government has launched two rounds of the epidemic fund, it was reported that it still failed to benefit those in the entertainment industry.

The daily added Koo has raised HK$39 million since the launch of the Hong Kong Film Workers Epidemic Support Programme on April 27.

Among the recipients are veteran artistes such as Evergreen Mak Cheung Ching, Lana Wong, Shek Yin Lau and Yang Feng, who flashed their cheques on their social media.

Wong, for one, was reported as thanking those from the guild who made the donations possible.

“We are not forgotten by the entertainment industry! We love Louis Koo very much and companies and sponsors.”

Yang said although the amount is not much, it was still a contribution from the heart.

“This is akin to sending warmth during winter,” he said, praising Koo for his fighting spirit.

In February, Koo gave out 20,000 face masks to entertainment industry veterans.

He also managed to obtain an additional 1.3 million face masks to be distributed in Hong Kong following the Covid-19 outbreak.