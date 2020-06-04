‘Easier to maintain good physical, mental condition’ on international set, says Japanese actor Tomohisa Yamashita (VIDEO)

The 35-year-old actor plays a microbiologist in ‘The Head’, HBO Asia’s brand-new survival series set in Antarctica. — Picture courtesy of HBO Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Having starred in an array of popular Japanese dramas for the past two decades, actor Tomohisa Yamashita is finally getting a taste of international projects.

The 35-year-old will next star in the brand-new HBO Asia original series, The Head, where he plays a talented microbiologist as part of an international team of scientists in the South Pole conducting climate change research.

Produced in association with Hulu Japan and The Mediapro Studio, the series is a survival thriller set in the Polaris VI international polar station in Antarctica during its long, dark winters.

But things go awry when the station stops communicating with the outside world and team members are found dead with a killer on the loose.

With dialogues in English and Danish as well as a diverse cast, Yamashita said in a recent interview he was initially nervous to be part of an ensemble cast but soon realised that everyone shared the same passion to make the best show.

“To be the only Asian cast is not important at all,” said Yamashita, a former child star whose career began when he was 11.

“It was a great experience to be able to work as a wonderful team together with all the amazing staff and cast.”

The international line-up of actors include John Lynch (The Terror), Katherine O’Donnelly (Mary Queen of Scots), Alexandre Willaume (Tomb Raider), Laura Bach (Sprinter Galore), Sandra Andreis (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo), Amelia Hoy (Killing Eve), Chris Reilly (Everest), Richard Sammel (Inglorious Basterds) and Tom Lawrence (The Crown).

Shot predominantly in a 2,000-square-metre studio in Tenerife, Spain, Yamashita compared his experience on an international set with what he was accustomed to back home.

Shooting for The Head began and ended at the same time each day, said the Code Blue actor.

The popular Japanese actor was impressed with the regular hours on set which he said was unusual in Japan. — Picture courtesy of HBO Asia

“They maintain regular hours day by day which is not really usual in Japan.

“It was easier to maintain good physical and mental condition.

“The number of scenes shot each day is obviously smaller than regular shooting in Japan,” Yamashita said, who is also a popular singer and TV host back home.

Besides having an acting coach and English coach available on set, the series’ director Jorge Dorado went the extra mile to make sure Yamashita and O’Donnelly nail the part of love birds in the show.

“Before shooting started, Jorge arranged a date for Katharine (as Maggie) and me.

“We spent a day together just by ourselves like lovers — this will never happen in Japan.

“That helped me to feel really intimate with her from the very beginning of the shoot as [Aki experiences with Maggie],” Yamashita said.

The show’s director Jorge Dorado arranged for Yamashita and O’Donnelly to go on a date before shooting began so they could nail their part of love birds in the show. — Picture courtesy of HBO Asia

He believes the show’s well-structured story which spans three different timelines and characters that represent the depth of humanity coupled with the unpredictable plot will offer viewers something different.

When he wasn’t on set, Yamashita made full use of his time in the sun-kissed Spanish holiday destination that is Tenerife.

“I spent a lot of time together with the other cast members, went out to dine and drink occasionally and went to some local music festival.

“I rented a car once by myself to drive around the island.

“I’d also been to a neighbouring island by myself once over a weekend,” he said.

The Head premieres June 12 at 9pm on HBO GO and HBO (Astro Ch 411 HD).