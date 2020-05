Datuk Syafinaz Selamat's appointment was effective as of May 1 this year. — Foto oleh Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Singer and vocal coach, Datuk Syafinaz Selamat, is among three new members elected to serve on the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (Aswara) board of directors.

Aswara informed via a statement today that her appointment, as well as that of actor Zul Huzaimy Marzuki and National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) director-general, Tan Sri Norliza Rofli, is effective May 1.

The statement also congratulated them on their appointments. — Bernama