Covid-19: Hong Kong celebrity Aaron Kwok schedules online fundraiser for dancers and film industry affected by restrictions

Hong Kong heartthrob Aaron Kwok will be performing live this Saturday to raise funds for dancers and those in the film industry affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. —Picture via Facebook/ aaronkwokfushing

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — “Heavenly King” Aaron Kwok will be joining the list of Hong Kong artists performing online to raise funds for those in need.

The superstar will perform this Saturday at 5pm in a special fundraiser to be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube.

Hong Kong daily Oriental Daily News reported that Kwok’s one-hour concert will be held at Harbour City mall in Tsim Sha Tsui to cheer Hong Kongers and raise funds for dancers and those in the film industry who had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kwok will be joined by 100 dancers during the concert which is also part of an effort to help dancers who have been working with him for many years, confirmed concert producer Patrick Siu,

Just like the ‘Father of Cantopop’ Sam Hui who personally chipped in, Kwok has privately donated to dancers who were left with zero earnings following restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All donations collected during the concert will go to Aaron’s personal charity fund.

The 54-year-old Kwok began his entertainment career as a backup dancer before venturing into singing and acting.

Last month, Hui performed live to raise funds for former employees of Tom Lee Engineering Ltd, a sound engineering company ― who became jobless due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

Hui’s concert managed to raise over 372,000 yuan (RM228,605) including 250,000 yuan (RM153,660) from Hui and 50,000 yuan (RM30,732) from MTR Corporation chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang.