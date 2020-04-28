Oprah Winfrey and Common to participate in star-studded ‘Call to Unite’ livestream (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey and Common are among the numerous celebrities participating in the ‘Call to Unite’ livestream. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 28 — The Call to Unite will be livestreamed on Friday, May 1 at 8pm EST and will conclude at the same time on Saturday, May 2.

The 24-hour livestream will include musical performances, conversations and lessons by 200 celebrities, including musicians, tastemakers and actors as well as political and spiritual leaders.

Among them are Oprah Winfrey, Common, former President George W. Bush, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Maria Shriver, Martin Luther King III, Alanis Morissette, Quincy Jones, Marianne Williamson and Charlamagne Tha God.

Marie Kondo, Minnie Driver, Eva Longoria, Josh Groban, Jennifer Garner, Mandy Moore, Naomi Campbell, LeAnn Rimes and Martin Sheen are also expected to appear in The Call to Unite.

“‘The Call to Unite is a celebration of those acts of humanity, and an invitation to the world to join in lifting one another in this moment of need. We need each other. Now more than ever,” organisers of the livestream stated in a press release.

“Throughout the event, global leaders will join citizens of the world in sharing practices, lessons, songs, performances, reflections and more to help us turn the pain of this moment into possibility for tomorrow.”

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to GiveDirectly and Points of Light, which are both offering Covid-19 relief to families and communities that need it the most.

The 24-hour special will be livestreamed on the event’s official website and on various platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars channel 109.

Spotify will also provide segments from The Call to Unite on-demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward. — AFP-Relaxnews