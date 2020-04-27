Manager reveals Taiwanese celebrity Show Lo barred female artistes who refused his advances

Artiste manager Eddie Chen called out Taiwanese celebrity Show Lo (pic) for taking it out on female artistes who refuse his advances. — Picture via Instagram/ showlo

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 27 — After accusations of cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, things have taken a turn for the worse for Taiwanese celebrity Show Lo as an artiste manager has revealed that he would bar female artistes who refuse to sleep with him.

Taking to Facebook, Eddie Chen shared that 10 years ago Lo had tried to date Ann Yeh while the duo were filming the movie Pinggua Yao Yikou.

“When Yeh rejected Lo’s invitation, one of his assistants summoned Yeh to her room and questioned her how she knew Lo and what was the nature of their relationship,” he wrote.

It was later learnt that any artistes managed by Chen would be barred from appearing in Lo’s shows.

Among the notable artistes managed by Chen are Taiwanese actor Ethan Juan and Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung.

Chen further revealed that Lo brags that he sings better than Jay Chou.

“Show Lo likes to tell outsiders that he and Jay Chou are buddies but privately, he would criticise Chou’s singing and says he (Lo) sings better than Chou.”

Last week, Chinese internet celebrity Grace Chow wrote on Weibo that Lo had cheated on her during their nine-year relationship and he had improper relations with several women.