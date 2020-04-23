Next ‘Venom’ with Tom Hardy postponed until 2021, but movie title revealed (VIDEO)

Released in October 2018, ‘Venom’ directed by Ruben Fleischer took in a total of 855 million dollars in receipts worldwide. — Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures

LOS ANGELES, April 23 — Sony has announced that the release of the second film on Spider-Man’s archenemy has now been postponed until 2021.

The project directed by Andy Serkis is following in the footsteps of a large number of features, including The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, which has been postponed until October 2021.

Fans of the superhero will have to wait an additional nine months to see Tom Hardy in the role of Eddie Brock, aka Venom. Hot on the heels of Warner Bros’s announcement on the delayed release of The Batman, Sony has revealed that the sequel to Venom has also been postponed.

Originally scheduled for release on October 2 of this year, the next film by Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle director Andy Serkis on the superhero enemy of Spider-Man will not reach theatres until June 25, 2021.

A date initially reserved for the release of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, which Warner Bros has now announced will finally be launched on October 1, 2021.

On a brighter note, the news has been accompanied by a surprise revelation from Sony Pictures, which has finally disclosed the title of the action movie starring the British actor in a short video published on Twitter. The sequel to the soberly titled 2018 Venom has been christened Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Directed by Andy Serkis, who is perhaps best known for his acting role as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been written by screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

Having featured in the first instalment, Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams will be back in their two leading roles, while Woody Harrelson will be joining the cast to play the character of Carnage.

In this latest adventure, Venom will be forced to team up with historic enemy Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to thwart Carnage’s evil plans and save New York. — AFP-Relaxnews