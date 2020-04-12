Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome are having a baby

Actor Rupert Grint has been in more low-key roles since his star turn in the 'Harry Potter' movies— YouTube screengrap

LOS ANGELES, April 12 — Rupert Grint is soon to be a father.

His publicist confirmed to US Weekly that Grint, 31, and longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome, 28, are expecting their first child together.

The statement read: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

Grint, who shot to fame after starring in the Harry Potter film series, has since been seen more often on TV.

Most recently he was seen on the Apple TV+ show Servant and previously on the shows Sick Note and Snatch.