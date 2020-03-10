Goo Hara's mother, brother in legal dispute over late South Korean actress-singer's inheritance

Goo Hara's estranged mother is demanding half the inheritance of the late K-pop star. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/koohara__

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The mother and brother of K-pop star Goo Hara are embroiled in a court case over the late singer's inheritance.

The situation followed after Goo’s mother's demanded half of Hara's inheritance, a claim which was opposed by both her father and brother.

Korean law dictates that Goo’s estate can be divided among the family — namely her parents, spouse, children and or siblings as the star did not leave a will.

A representative of Goo’s father was quoted by Korean pop culture site Allkpop as saying that his ex-wife had abandoned the children when they were young.

“What right does she have to Hara's inheritance?” the rep said.

Goo and her siblings were reportedly left under the care of their grandmother when they were young, while their father worked odd jobs all over the country to earn money for the family.

Her brother Goo Ho-in told the portal that his sister had been left traumatised for the rest of her life after being abandoned by their mother.

“She was nine years old when our birth mother left us.”

He added that although their mother came to his sister’s funeral, she was disruptive during the ceremony and had recorded the proceedings before seeking lawyers assistance to find ways to get her share of Hara's inheritance.

Goo was known to own real estate and multiple properties.

The former member of girl group Kara was found dead at her home in Seoul on November 24.

After performing with girlgroup Kara from 2008 to 2015, she focused on her solo career after the group broke up.

She had just completed a tour of Japan with the latest release of her single before her death.