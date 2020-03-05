Korean singer-songwriter Rain and wife offer discounts to tenants of their properties affected by Covid-19

Singer-songwriter Rain and wife are giving 50 per cent discounts to tenants of their properties. — Picture via Instagram/ rain_oppa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — South Korean singer-songwriter Rain and his wife Kim Tae-hee are marking down the rental of their properties by 50 per cent.

The couple’s offer, under the “Helpful Leasehold Movement’ is for the month of March, reported Korean pop culture site Allkpop.

Tae Hee owns a building near Gangnam station while Rain’s building is located at Cheongdam.

The movement has garnered support from many building owners as business owners anticipate a slowdown in the coming months.

As businesses continue to suffer due to the Covid-19 outbreak, celebrities who can afford to lend a helping hand are doing their part to help.

Recently, K-Pop boyband BTS rapper Suga donated 100 million won (RM346,965) for Covid-19 relief efforts in his birth city of Daegu in South Korea.

The money was donated to the National Disaster Relief Association to aid the purchase of medical supplies and protective gear.

To date, South Korea has recorded 5,766 confirmed cases, including 35 deaths with most cases reported in the city of Daegu and surrounding areas.