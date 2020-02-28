Blackpink delays March mini album comeback as more Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Korea

It is understood investors mooted the idea due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. ― Picture via Instagram/Blackpink

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― The Covid-19 outbreak that is sweeping across South Korea is taking a toll on the K-pop music scene.

And even girl group giant Blackpink are not immune to the impact of the virus.

The popular group has been forced to delay their comeback that was initially slated for March, Korean language news outlets reported.

YG Entertainment chief executive officer Yang Hyun Suk announced recently that Blackpink’s comeback will now be launched mid-March instead.

According to K-entertainment portal Koreaboo, the group’s comeback which takes the form of a mini album will only happen mid to late March.

It is understood the decision for the postponement was advised by investors following the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the number of people infected by Covid-19 in South Korea rose to 1,261 with hundreds being diagnosed each day.