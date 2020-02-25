Singer Andi Bernadee’s vampire-themed MV deemed ‘too sexy’ by conservative viewers (VIDEO)

Andi’s vampire concept did not go down well with some of his fans. — Screengrab from YouTube/Warner Music Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — Andi Bernadee has been getting heat for his latest music video Shimmy from viewers who saw certain scenes as being “too sexy” and “against Islam”.

The video, which is currently number three on Malaysia’s YouTube trending list, depicts Andi as a vampire who lures three beautiful women into becoming his next meal.

Some social media users were especially peeved by the scenes where he is shown biting into the women’s necks.

“I love this song and I would like to support Andi as a great singer but this MV is against Islam. I’m sorry bro but this is really not good.

“You should know what your boundaries are,” wrote YouTube user ainfazwinzzz.

Another commenter said that more modestly-dressed women ought to have been cast for the music video.

“Please choose a less sexy woman, someone who is modest. And the neck-biting? That wasn’t necessary, you’re a Muslim.

“Sorry, I’m not trying to hate on you but just giving advice since this video will influence Muslims,” said Myna Syamiela.

Twitter comments were even harsher with one user accusing the Kota Kinabalu-born singer’s actions in the video as a metaphor for “stealing” a girl’s virginity, with the blood acting as a symbol for a torn hymen.

Andi was quick to respond to the tweet with a witty comeback by saying he would bite down on the person’s armpits instead to avoid controversy.

Oke la oke la , kita tukar pasni jgn gigit leher ..

Kita gigit ketiak oke ?

Yg baru lepas cukur 2 hari tajam2 gatal2 tu ..

Oke pastu .. bila gigit ketiak , pecah apa pula ?

Medula oblongata ke ? https://t.co/Q78GV8zIAh — Andi Bernadee (@AndiBernadee) February 24, 2020

He also retweeted a post by another user who interpreted the music video as a showcase of female empowerment since it ends with the three women burying Andi in the ground after he left them for dead.

The 28-year-old musician previously attracted backlash for a related incident when a video of him and a woman practicing the dance routine for Shimmy attracted criticism for being “too sexual”.