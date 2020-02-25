Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal dazzles with Siti Nurhaliza's ‘Cindai’, Bollywood favourites

Shreya Ghoshal dazzling the crowd with her performance. ― Picture courtesy of Hitman Solutions

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 ― Famous Bollywood playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal, hit all the right notes at her concert Sunday night as she belted crowd favourites, including Malaysian pop darling Datuk Seri Nuhaliza’s Cindai.

The concert at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, her first ever in Malaysia saw her delivering the popular Malay number after members of the media requested her to sing a Malay song during her press conference.

Shreya delivering her soulful, Sunn Raha Hai, to the audience. ― Picture courtesy of Hitman Solutions

While she was nervous in her attempt, Shreya jokingly quipped that, “I know you all will give me an A for effort,” which the audience did as they roared with approval when she had finished.

The Indian songbird kicked off her performance for the night with Sunn Raha Hai from the movie Aashiqui 2, which won her Best Female Playback Singer in the International Indian Film Awards 2019.

Shreya was nervous to sing ‘Cindai’, but nailed it as the audience roared in approval. ― Picture courtesy of Hitman Solutions

Her two-hour performance last night also included songs from the movie Bajirao Mastani which starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Shreya was also accompanied by another Indian playback singer, Tushar Joshi, and the duo sang a few songs together, which include Karan Johar’s Student of the Year ― Radha and also the upbeat Ooh La La, from the Indian musical drama, The Dirty Picture.

Shreya and Tushar accompanying on the duets in ‘Radha’ and ‘Ooh La La’. ― Picture courtesy of Hitman Solutions

Shreya didn’t let her Tamil fans down too, when she melodiously belted out AR Rahman’s music composition of Munbe Vaa, from Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and Mannipaaya from Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

The popular singer has sung in various Indian dialects has also been nominated a whopping total of 494 times so far in her career, and has also bagged four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards.

Her work is also recognised in Ohio, United States, with Governor Ted Strickland having declared June 26 as Shreya Ghoshal Day.

The Indian singer was also the first to have her own wax figure displayed at Madame Tussauds in 2017.