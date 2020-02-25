‘Clothed but naked’: Actress Sherry Ibrahim told to cover up after wearing nude coloured leggings

Sherry was wearing a pair of skin-tight leggings which some people viewed as inappropriate for a woman wearing the hijab. — Picture via Instagram/sherryibrahim

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — Keyboard warriors are back with a vengeance and their latest target is Malaysian actress Sherry Ibrahim and her workout clothes.

The 36-year-old posted photos of herself hitting the gym on February 22 in nude-coloured exercise leggings, a choice that some Instagram users deemed too revealing for a Muslim woman.

“This is the definition of being clothed but naked,” said @_missmayy_, who included a vomiting emoji in the comment.

“Personally, I feel that you need to put on a longer blouse if you wear body-clinging pants or tights,” wrote @noraini_umar.

User @aleeyaaaaa_khaleedaaaaa also warned the Cinta Ibadah star to think twice before uploading photos like this or risk being slandered.

Sherry has since turned off the comments section on the photo to quell the backlash.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time that Sherry has been a victim of outfit policing on social media.

Last April, the former flight stewardess received a barrage of negative comments after she posted an outfit-of-the-day photo with her bottom innerwear visible.

The Calvin Klein logo peeking out above her trousers led many to think that Sherry had exposed her underwear but she later told Astro Gempak that it was merely the top part of a pair of tights she was wearing underneath her clothes.