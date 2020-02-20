Internet users worked up over Hong Kong celebrity Julian Cheung at dinner with policemen

An innocent dinner that Hong Kong celebrity Julian Cheung (left) had with the police force got netizens all worked up. — Photo via Facebook/ Chi.Lam.827

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Social media are not taking kindly to Hong Kong celebrity Julian Cheung participating in a dinner with the island state’s police force with other celebrities.

They decided to vent their frustrations against Cheung via social media after photos and a video showing Cheung at the event went viral.

A particular photo that internet users took offence to was of Cheung with senior police officer Frankie Chu, who in 2018 was jailed for three months after hitting a bystander with a baton during Hong Kong’s Occupy protests in 2014.

Even the social media accounts of Cheung’s wife Anita Yuen and their son Morton were not spared with internet users voicing their displeasure over Cheung’s participation in the dinner.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that among those present at the dinner were Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang, Alan Tam and Alex Fong Chung-sun.

According to the attendees of the dinner, it was a social event and those who made an issue out of it were just making a mountain out of a molehill.

TVB actor Bobby Au Yeung said celebrities are entitled to have friends and that is unavoidable.

Meanwhile, Oriental Daily reported that Yuen had initially ignored the negative comments on her social media.

She, however, spoke up when internet users commented on Morton’s social media saying they are disappointed with Julian.

“The child did not commit any wrong, can we not harass him?” she replied.

The relationship between Hong Kong people and the police force has been strained following a series of demonstrations that led to the people accusing the force of police brutality.