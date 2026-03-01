PASIR GUDANG, March 1 — A man in his 30s has been arrested after hanging onto the front of ex-wife’s car while it was moving for nearly two kilometres in Seri Alam.

An 11-second clip of the episode circulated on social media, leading to a police probe.

Seri Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak reportedly said in a statement that the matter began as a dispute at a supermarket in Bandar Seri Alam at about 3.30pm before escalating onto the road.

“The man climbed onto the bonnet and clung to the front of the car, which was being driven slowly by his ex-wife for about two km,” he said in a statement today.

He said several men believed to be friends of the suspect later stopped the vehicle, where they allegedly extorted the woman by taking her belongings and broke the window of the car.

Following investigations, police arrested a suspect at about 2am along Jalan Persisiran Seri Alam in Masai.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, reportedly tested positive for ketamine, though he does not have a previous criminal record.

He has been remanded for seven days until March 7 as police investigate the case under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion, Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief, and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug use.