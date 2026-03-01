GUA MUSANG, March 1 — A murdered man was left by the side of Jalan Lama Lojing, Pos Brooke here yesterday, his identity unknown.

Gua Musang deputy police chief Deputy Superintendent Azlan Che Abdullah said investigation into the case are ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, Harian Metro reported this evening.

According to the news report, police received a call reporting the discovery at 4.35am on February 28.

The deceased was found lying lifeless with stab wounds to the left chest and is said to be a Malaysian man in his 30s.

An autopsy was carried out at the Gua Musang Hospital Forensic Unit.

Azlan urged anyone with information to contact the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters at 09-9121222 or go to the nearest police station.