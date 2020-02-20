Four-times divorced movie producer A. Aida says ‘no’ to seven marriage proposals because suitors did not have six-pack abs

Ab fab: The 49-year-old says her partner must have a buff body. — Picture from Instagram/A. Aida

PETALING JAYA, Feb 20 – The best way to famous producer Datuk A. Aida’s heart is a buff set of six-packs.

Aida recently revealed she received seven marriage proposals after her appearance at the recent Anugerah Juara Lagu 34 (AJL34).

Instead of being flattered, the men who were keen to wed the lanky producer did not make the cut because they weren’t hunky enough.

“I said ‘no’ — I want a man who is buff and has a six-pack.

“So if they want to be near me, go ‘fix’ their tummies first,” she told Harian Metro.

The Semua Salahku producer whose real name is Zaidah Awang caught the attention of many during the recent music awards where she was seen without the tudung.

Aida has married four times — she divorced her most recent husband Ariff Aziz in June last year after nine months of marriage.

Asked about her new image, Aida admitted she knew it was a sin to stop wearing the religious headscarf.

“I know, I have sinned for not wearing the hijab but I’m comfortable.

“Before, I wore the tudung because I was obeying my husband but when we’re no longer together, I made the decision to stop wearing the hijab.

“I started taking off the tudung at the end of last year when I was in the Maldives. Whatever it is, pray for the best,” she said.

The producer who cuts a lean figure at 49 said working out at the gym had positive impacts on her appearance and body shape.

“I have a personal trainer at the gym. I go to the gym three times a week and working hard for the past three years has paid off in terms of a slimmer face,” she said.

In addition to eating healthily, Aida’s diet also includes stem cell supplements, bird’s nest and boiled eggs.

Aida is currently promoting her latest film Ratu Kala Jengking: Puteri Keranda which is slated to hit cinemas on February 27.



