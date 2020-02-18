Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair to be laid to rest in Indonesia after Asar prayer

The 40-year-old actor will mostly likely be buried in San Diego Hills Memorial Park in West Java, Indonesia. — Picture from Instagram/Ashraf Sinclair

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 — The remains of actor Ashraf Sinclair who passed away due to a heart attack early this morning, was brought to a funeral home in the Pejaten Barat, Pasar Minggu in South Jakarta, around 8.33am.

Yellow flags have been placed at every corner of the funeral home to indicate a death.

The actor is expected to be buried this afternoon after the Asar prayers according to media reports, Berita Harian published.

The 40-year-old Gol & Gincu star died this morning at 4.15am and may be buried at the San Diego Hills Memorial Park in Karawang, about 50 kilometres east of Jakarta.

Suasana di kediaman Allahyarham Ashraf Sinclair di Jalan Pejaten Barat IV, Pasar Minggu, Jakarta Selatan. Allahyarham yang juga suami kepada artis Bunga Cinta Lestari akan dikebumikan di Pemakaman San Diego Hills, Karawang selepas Asar ini. pic.twitter.com/O1lloi9thS — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 18, 2020

However, Doddy, the manager to Ashraf’s wife Bunga Citra Lestari said the Indonesian singer’s family is still discussing the burial location and that San Diego Hills — an opulent private cemetery in West Java — is one of the locations being considered.

“Yes, it’s (San Diego Hills) one of the options,” Doddy told Indonesian national newspaper Kompas.com.

When asked about the father of one’s health, Doddy said Ashraf had no history of heart disease.

In fact, he was said to be the healthiest among his family members.

It is understood that Ashraf’s family members are currently travelling to Jakarta, including his younger sister Aishah who is a Mix FM radio presenter.

Aishah had received the heart-breaking news from her mother shortly after arriving at work before 6am for the Mix Breakfast show with co-presenters Rod Monteiro and Prem Shanker.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was one of many who conveyed their condolences.

Takziah buat keluarga Allahyarham Ashraf Sinclair yang kembali kerahmahtullah hari ini.



Semoga keluarganya tabah menghadapi dugaan ini dan semoga roh Allahyarham ditempatkan dikalangan mereka yang berimanhttps://t.co/0i0SEAnHfz — Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (@drwanazizah) February 18, 2020

“Condolences to the family of Allahyarham Ashraf Sinclair who returned to God today.

“May his family stay strong to face this difficult time and may his soul be placed among the righteous,” Dr Wan Azizah wrote.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi also sent messages of condolences.

Others who knew the actor and who have worked with him also expressed sadness over the shocking news.

Pemergian seorang pelakon ternama tanah air yang pasti dirindui 😢



Keluarga iflix mengucapkan takziah kepada semua keluarga dan rakan-rakan Ashraf Sinclair pic.twitter.com/vleCNfHqaZ — iflix Malaysia (@iflixMY) February 18, 2020

My fav couple 😢 innalilahiwainnalilahirojiun , Salam takziah buat keluarga @ashrafsinclair , Mari kita sedekahkan Al Fatihah buat arwah. Semoga rohnya dicucuri rahmat Dan ditempatkan dalam golongan org Yg beriman. https://t.co/RCSu9yi0fG — NORA DANISH (@Nor4Danish) February 18, 2020

RIP Ashraf Sinclair. Still in shock! pic.twitter.com/jgdwa0czyz — Susan Lankester (@suelanks) February 18, 2020

Innalillah, Al-Fatihah.. Condolences to the Sinclair family, Bunga Citra Lestari and their precious son Noah. Truly heartbreaking.. may Asyraff be amongst the righteous and may he be granted a place in Al-Firdaus. — Diana Danielle (@ImDianaDanielle) February 18, 2020

Ashraf, who was born Ashraf Daniel Mohammed Sinclair in London on September 18, 1979 to a Malay mother and a British father was pronounced dead this morning at the Metropolitan Medical Centre in Kuningan, South Jakarta at 4.51am local time.

The actor leaves behind wife in Indonesian singer and actress Bunga Citra Lestari, whom he married on November 8, 2008 and their son, Noah Aidan Sinclair.