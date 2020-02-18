Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair dies from heart attack

Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair has passed away in Jakarta due to heart attack February 18, 2020. — Picture via Instagram/ashrafsinclair

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair passed away early today at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.

The eldest brother to Mix FM radio announcer Aishah Sinclair and director Adam Sinclair who is the husband to singer Yuna was also the husband to Indonesian singer and actress Bunga Citra Lestari.

His mother Khadijah Abdul Rahman confirmed the news to Malay portal mStar.

“My son Ashraf has passed away. On the way to Jakarta now,” she told the portal.

Ashraf’s manager confirmed to CNN Indonesia that Ashraf had passed away at the Metropolitan Medical Center in Kuningan, south Jakarta at 4.51am local time.

The actor leaves behind Bunga, whom he married on November 8, 2008 and their son, Noah Aidan Sinclair.

He started out his career as a model in the 90s before hosting ntv7’s Box Office Now and TV series and movie Gol & Gincu among many others.

Apart from 2005’s Gol dan Gincu, Ashraf also acted in Saus Kacang (2008) and The Real Pocong (2009).

He spread his wings to Indonesia after marriage and appeared in numerous TV dramas including Cinta dan Anugerah (2009), Tukang Bubur Naik Haji (2012), as well as Dewi which is still being screened in Indonesia.