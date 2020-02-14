D-BOX, 4DX, IMAX or ScreenX? Here’s how to decide which Xperience you want at the movies

GSC has all kinds of treats in store for movie lovers with their Xperience offerings. — Picture courtesy of GSC

PETALING JAYA, Feb 14 — There’s much more to get excited about at the movies other than just popcorn and soda.

Homegrown cinema chain Golden Screens Cinemas’ (GSC) Xperience shows how today’s film buffs are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a one-of-a-kind experience at the cinema.

With a range of special halls including D-BOX, 4DX, IMAX, and ScreenX, each screen takes your favourite film to the next level using everything from three-screen technology to real-time sensorial effects.

With so many options on hand, how does one pick the perfect cinematic experience for the latest blockbuster?

Here’s a quick breakdown of the different halls and what each one has to offer to movie lovers.

4DX

Brace yourself for a range of elemental effects that match up with the scenes on the big screen. — Picture courtesy of GSC

Have you ever wished you could immerse yourself in the fantasy worlds of your most beloved films?

With the help of 4DX’s technology, that wish is now a reality as viewers are transported into the world of the film through multisensory signature effects that replicate the on-screen environments and scenes.

The hall boasts more than 20 motion and environmental effects including water, rain, scents, snow, lightning, and fog to engage viewers’ senses during the film.

Precise and elaborate seat motions also capture the mood of the scenes to give movie-goers a truly four-dimensional experience.

ScreenX

Lose yourself in the fictional worlds of your favourite films with ScreenX. — Picture courtesy of GSC

Go “beyond the frame” at the movies with ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection platform that offers a 270-degree viewing experience.

The centre screen in ScreenX halls is expanded onto the sidewalls of the auditorium, bringing a new level of immersion with visuals that captivate the audience and ultimately enhance the film’s storytelling capabilities.

IMAX

If you’re looking for a full-fledged cinema hall, look no further than IMAX which offers crystal-clear visuals and pristine audio that bring you into the heart of the action on-screen.

Remote monitoring, real-time system adjustments, and custom-designed theatres converge to deliver the ultimate movie-viewing experience in IMAX halls for even the most discerning of film lovers.

D-BOX

Heart-pumping action scenes are amped up with D-BOX’s seat motion technology. — Picture courtesy of GSC

Thrill-seeking cinema-goers are in for an exciting ride with D-BOX, which incorporates real-time movement effects specially created by motion designers in California.

Scenes involving car chases or underwater dives are taken to the next level thanks to D-BOX’s patented Motion Code, which sends signals to the audience’s seats to match the visuals and audio on the big screen.

