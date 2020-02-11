Siti Nurhaliza undergoes minor operation for IVF treatment straight after AJL34 performance

Siti with daughter Aafiyah, who turns two next month was conceived through in-vitro fertilisation. — Picture via Instagram/@ctdk

PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 — Right after her performance at Anugerah Juara Lagu 34 (AJL34), Malaysian songbird Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza was hospitalised for a minor operation.

The Cindai singer shared an Instagram Story with her seven million followers yesterday where she was seen lying down on a hospital bed with an intravenous catheter inserted in the back of her hand.

“Praise be to God, after performing at AJL, I was immediately admitted into the ward for a minor surgery this morning.

“Thankfully, everything went well,” Siti wrote yesterday.

On Sunday night, Siti made delighted fans when she performed the song Anta Permana with Bob Yusof.

It is understood the mother of one who is married to businessman Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa is admitted at a private hospital.

The 41-year-old songstress did not share further details of the surgery in her post but told Berita Harian the minor op was to prepare her for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

Siti told the Malay daily she underwent the same treatment for her first pregnancy.

“This procedure is necessary as I will be undergoing IVF treatment just as I did before.

“I hope everyone prays for me to recover soon,” she told Berita Harian.

Known for sharing her fertility journey with fans, Siti suffered a miscarriage in December 2015 two months into her pregnancy.

In October 2017, after long-term treatment at a fertility centre, the singer announced she was expecting her first child.

Siti and her husband Khalid welcomed a daughter Siti Aafiyah on March 19, 2018.