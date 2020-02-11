Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to honour 19th-century French composer Berlioz

Musical artist Fleur Barron is set to hold a vocal masterclass at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas February 13, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will delight the audience with a programme devoted entirely for famous works by French composer Hector Berlioz this weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

To be led by the MPO’s Conductor Laureate Kees Bakels, the concerts will open with selections from two of Berlioz’s famed operatic works, Les Troyens and La Damnation de Faust.

Les Troyens was considered as the most important French grand opera of the 19th century while La Damnation de Faust was inspired by a French translation of a book by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe titled Faust and the opera premiered at Paris in 1846.

Conductor Laureate Kees Bakels will lead the MPO this weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

These two operatic works will feature the debut of mezzo-soprano, Fleur Barron on the DFP stage.

She is a recipient of 2016 Tanglewood Music Festival Grace B. Jackson prize and has worked with numerous renowned orchestras such as the BBC and Chicago Symphony Orchestras.

Also included in the repertoire list is Symphonie Fantastique, Berlioz’s artistic creation born of passionate impulse.

The concert will feature celebrated works of 19th-century French composer Hector Berlioz. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

The work was created as his heroic romantic gesture to young Shakespearean actress, Harriet Smithson, who saw the performance and married him.

Enjoy this musical splendour with the MPO on Feb 15 and 16 at 8.30pm and 3pm.

For more info and ticket charges, click here.

In addition to the concerts, Barron will also be involved in a vocal masterclass at DFP on Thursday, at 5.30 pm where she will share her expertise and knowledge with music enthusiasts.

Tickets to the masterclass are priced at RM10.