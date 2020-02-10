'Birds of Prey' tops N. America box office but doesn't quite soar

Australian actor Margot Robbie at the World Premiere of the film 'Birds of Prey' in London on January 29, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — For Warner Bros.' new release Birds of Prey, the weekend brought good and bad news: It took in an estimated US$33.3 million (RM137.8 million) to lead the North American box office, but fared poorly for a superhero movie.

The three-day estimate, from industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, marked one of the lowest domestic launches in years for a studio superhero film, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The film, starring Margot Robbie as former Joker girlfriend Harley Quinn, has drawn generally strong reviews. Young Chinese-American director Cathy Yan won a special Sundance award for her debut film, dark comedy Dead Pigs.

Sony's action comedy Bad Boys for Life, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wise-cracking detectives, slipped just one notch after topping the box office for three straight weeks, taking in US$12 million.

Those two movies might have suffered a bit because this is Academy Award weekend, and viewers showed renewed interest in movies vying for the best-film Oscar yesterday, starting with favourite 1917.

The wrenching and technically impressive war film from director Sam Mendes earned US$9 million for the weekend, down only slightly from the week before.

In fourth was another Universal picture, Dolittle, based on the children's book about a veterinarian who can talk to animals. With a cast headed by Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Thompson, it took in US$6.7 million.

And in fifth, one spot up from the previous week, was Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level, at US$5.5 million. It has Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson and Kevin Hart being plunged back into a dangerous video game world. Rounding out the top 10 were:

The Gentlemen (US$4.2 million)

Gretel and Hansel (US$3.5 million)

Knives Out (US$2.4 million)

Little Women (US$2.3 million)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (US$2.2 million) — AFP-Relaxnews