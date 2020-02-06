Tom Hiddleston to feature in a political series on Netflix

Tom Hiddleston is widely known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began in 2011 when he took on the role of Loki in Kenneth Branagh's 'Thor.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — According to American media outlets, the new series in the works at Netflix, which will comprise 10 episodes, will be entitled White Stork. As it stands, Tom Hiddleston, who is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the only member of the cast to have been announced.

At a time when he will soon feature in his own series on Disney+, Tom Hiddleston is also hard at work for rival platform, Netflix.

In the forthcoming series White Stork, the British actor will take on the role of James Cooper, a charismatic politician eager to win a seat in parliament, who falls foul of a vetting process, when a researcher, Asher Millan, discovers a number of secrets that could endanger his career, his marriage and several powerful investors.

Ten episodes will comprise the thriller series created by Christopher Dunlop, which will be directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (Taboo, The Enfield Haunting).

As it stands, the rest of the cast for the project has yet to be disclosed, and no date for the commencement of shooting or the release of the series has been revealed.

Tom Hiddleston has not featured in a series since The Night Manager, which aired in 2016. In the spy story adapted from a work by John le Carre, he played alongside Olivia Colman, who won an Oscar in 2019, and Hugh Laurie (Dr House).

In parallel with this new project, Tom Hiddleston will continue to pursue his career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will soon top the bill in Loki, a Disney+ series, which is destined for release on the streaming platform in 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews