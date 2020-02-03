Korean sweetheart Song Hye-kyo criticised by Chinese internet users for not doing enough in coronavirus fight (VIDEO)

Korean darling Song Hye-kyo has been criticised for failing to assist monetary wise in the fight against novel coronavirus. — Picture via Instagram/ kyo1122

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Korean darling Song Hye-kyo has received brickbats from internet users over her Instagram post encouraging people to fight the novel coronavirus.

This post has riled up Chinese internet users, who criticised Song for failing to donate funds to fight the pandemic.

Oriental Daily reported that Song’s post “Love for Wuhan, love for human” was trending on Weibo and Chinese internet users criticised Song’s post.

Among the criticism received by Song over her post were:

“Encouraging Wuhan will not ease the epidemic”, “This also can be trending? Have you donated”, “What is so touching”, “One message can win goodwill and continue to earn money, it is easy to earn Chinese money”.

A check on Song’s official Instagram showed the post had received 802,474 reactions.

The comment section has, however, been disabled.