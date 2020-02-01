Monsta Channel hits five million subscribers from over 70 countries

‘BoboiBoy: The Movie’ will be broadcast on the Tencent Video portal in China, while plans are underway to bring ‘BoBoiBoy Movie 2’ to China’s cinemas in the near future. — Picture from Instagram/BoboiBoy

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Malaysian superhero BoBoiBoy is making its mark worldwide through YouTube Monsta Channel, which has recently surpassed five million subscribers from over 70 countries.

The animation creator, Animonsta Studios Sdn Bhd, in a statement, said it was an important milestone for the homegrown production house since the channel was introduced in 2014

The Monsta Channel is part of Monsta Youtube Network, one of the biggest digital networks in the region with 8.5 million subscribers.

“Videos on Monsta Youtube Network have been viewed more than four billion times by users from 70 countries.

“It (Monsta Youtube Network) supports a variety of original shows from Animonsta such as BoBoiBoy, Fly With Yaya and the new short series Pesanan Papa Pipi, which have garnered more than 20 million views on YouTube and reached 15 million views on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok,” according to the statement.

BoBoiBoy has also gained fans in China, where the series generated 40 million views in Tencent Video, a famous video portal in the republic.

Following this success, BoBoiBoy The Movie will be broadcast in the portal, while plans are underway to bring BoBoiBoy Movie 2 to China’s cinemas in the near future.

Meanwhile, Muslim-friendly travel show, Fly With Yaya, has achieved over 27 million views in all Animonsta Studios official channels.

“Monsta Channel hopes to continue its growth on various digital platforms and aims to bring many more exciting content,” said the statement. — Bernama