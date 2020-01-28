Chinese actress Angelababy and hubby donate RM117,700 to buy masks for Wuhan medical personnel

The duo (left) pitched in a hefty sum towards medical relief efforts amidst the flu outbreak in Hubei’s capital city of Wuhan. — Picture via Instagram/huangxiaoming_official and Reuters

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — Chinese power couple Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming have donated 200,000 yuan (RM117,700) to help purchase surgical masks for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan.

The donation was made to the China Siyuan Project Poverty Alleviation Foundation who publicly thanked the actress and actor on microblogging site Weibo, reported ETtoday.

Huang reblogged the Weibo post and praised the efforts of front-liners dealing with the coronavirus, writing, “The medical staff are the heroes in our hearts.”

Angelababy and Huang join scores of other Chinese celebrities who have chipped in towards relief efforts in Wuhan, believed to be the epicentre of the novel influenza strain.

A source revealed that Hong Kong actor Louis Koo donated RM5.85 million to the Wuhan Benevolent General Association for the purchase of medical resources, Sin Chew Daily reported.

China’s state newspaper People’s Daily wrote that the death toll of the virus has soared to 106 this morning with 4,515 confirmed cases as of January 27.

Various news outlets have reported a shortage in surgical masks and protective suits in Wuhan, placing medical personnel at risk of catching the virus while treating infected patients.