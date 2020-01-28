Actor Zed Zaidi slammed for spreading fake news about coronavirus on Twitter

Zed (left) who had tweeted a fake news screenshot claiming that all countries had banned Chinese tourists (right) except for Malaysia. — Pictures from Instagram/rozaidijamil and AFP

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — Malaysian actor Zed Zaidi is facing backlash online for spreading fake news and stoking panic about the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation in Malaysia.

The 39-year-old had tweeted a picture of himself donning a face mask along with a screenshot bearing false claims that all countries had banned Chinese tourists except Malaysia.

A watermark for the meme generator website breakyourownnews.com is seen in the upper right-hand corner of the screenshot.

“Being in Malaysia isn’t safe, you have to cover your nose 24 hours a day from influenza and the conovirus (sic). After this, who knows what other retributions might come down upon us.

“Malaysia must be doing bad things, I feel like only the rakyat knows about this,” he wrote.

Duduk malaysia pun tak selamat terpaksa pakai tutup hidung ni 24 jam dari influenza ke conovirus plak lepas ni tak tau apa bala lagi nak turun. Mesti Malaysia ada buat benda2 tak baik ni... hmmm aku rasa rakyat ja yg tau.. pic.twitter.com/KI1ov9GsAF — ZedZaidi (@rozaidijamil) January 27, 2020

The Seniman president, who has yet to delete the tweet, was immediately slammed by Twitter users for blatantly spreading false information regarding the virus outbreak.

Some even used the breakyourownnews.com generator themselves to illustrate Zed’s mistake, while others called on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police to take action against him for sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.

bro..breaking news tu boleh buat sendiri... nak reka news apa pun boleh.. nampak watermarks ‘break your own news’? — Nur Azizul (@nurazizul) January 27, 2020

Salam @PDRMsia @SKMM_MCMC @OfficialPcirc . Mohon ambil tindakan atas tweet handle di atas cubaan untuk sebarkan fake news. — Safiq7474 (@syaffiq7474) January 27, 2020

MCMC and the police previously warned citizens against spreading false news about the outbreak, which is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to RM100,000 under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the MCMC Act respectively.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced yesterday that the Malaysian government will be temporarily denying entry to residents from China’s Hubei province and its capital city of Wuhan, believed to be the epicentre of the coronavirus.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Malaysia currently stands at four.