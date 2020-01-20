Late K-pop star Sulli’s brother accuses father of ‘preying’ on her wealth and assets

Sulli's elder brother Choi Dae-hee (background) had taken to social media to express his unhappiness with their father wanting more of Sulli's inheritance. — Photo via Instagram/ k.d. bomba

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Less than six months following the death of K-pop star Sulli, another controversy has ensued.

This time over the former f(x) group member’s inheritance.

Her older brother Choi Dae-hee has gone to social media to accuse their father of ‘preying’ on Sulli’s remaining wealth and assets by falsely claiming he is close to family members.

Korean pop culture site Allkpop reported that Choi had uploaded several KakaoTalk screenshots containing messages sent by their father and accused him of not visiting Sulli’s grave.

Their father had uploaded an image of Sulli’s grave as proof that he visited.

However, Choi said that their father had not attended Sulli’s burial ceremony and the photo of the grave was actually taken by somebody else.

“This is not even funny. How can you even try to cope with someone else’s photo? Stop lying,” the portal quoting Choi via his social media reported.

“Is it not the truth that we have grown under the care of a single mother without a father? Stop saying things solely from your own perspectives.”

The brother also alleged that their father wished to benefit while not paying the inheritance tax.

It was reported last year that Choi had declined to accept his sister’s inheritance as news spread that their parents are fighting over the matter.

Chinese website Sina reported at the time that Sulli had left behind some five billion won (RM18 million) and there had been a fallout between her parents over the inheritance.

Sulli was found dead in a bedroom on the second floor of her home by her manager on October 14 last year after failing to contact her.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-pop girl group in f(x) in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

She released the single Goblin in early 2019, surprising fans who had thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]