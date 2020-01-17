After controversial year, actress Fathia Latiff says she doesn’t have mental illness, intends to ‘control’ herself

The 33-year-old began making headlines last year when she stopped wearing the tudung. — Picture from Instagram/Fathia Latiff

PETALING JAYA, Jan 17 — Controversy-plagued actress Fathia Latiff is hoping the new year comes with a clean slate.

The 33-year-old whose real name is Nur Fathia Abdul Latiff revealed that she was in the process of learning not to repeat the same mistakes.

“I want to separate my career and personal life this year. I’m learning to control myself, not wanting to mix work and my private life,” the actress told mStar in an interview.

“What I can say is, I just want to be myself. I know Malaysians love me, that’s why I want to change. But I can’t change overnight, I have to do it slowly.”

Fathia spoke to the Malay portal during the launch of her second single Jika Aku Tahu in Petaling Jaya yesterday.

Last year, Fathia found herself under the harsh light of public scrutiny when she decided to stop wearing the tudung.

Her bold image led many to speculate that the actress had mental problems and bipolar disorder as her life appeared out of control.

The Ariana Rose star rubbished those allegations during her interview.

“I’ve never had mental problems, it’s all stupid and I’ve never seen a doctor.

“Controversies are bound to happen in the world of celebrity. This has nothing to do with mental illness,” she said.

In April last year, Fathia told Malay publication Kosmo! she experienced depression during the three years she wore the tudung because she chose to wear it for all the wrong reasons.

In a separate incident, she was slammed on social media over an image of her kissing a man.

The actress also courted controversy during her birthday celebration last September when she was spotted wearing revealing clothes along with a short haircut which did not sit well with some members of the public.