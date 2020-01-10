Mac Miller’s family details posthumous album ‘Circles’

Mac Miller at the Governors Ball Music Festival, June 4, 2016 in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The family of the late rapper announced on Instagram that the long-awaited posthumous album will arrive on January 17.

According to a family’s statement, Miller was working on Circles with producer Jon Brion at the time of his death from an accidental overdose in September 2018.

The full-length was intended to serve as a companion to the rapper’s Grammy-nominated 2018 album, Swimming, which also featured contributions from Brion.

Miller’s parents pointed out that the projects were crafted to have “two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle — Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

Following Miller’s passing, Brion played an instrumental role in finishing Circles, “based on his time and conversations with Malcolm.”

“We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work. This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it,” Miller’s parents noted in their statement.

Details about Circles are still scarce to this date, with the rapper’s family explaining that information about the posthumous album will now be available via the newly-launched @92tilinfinity Instagram account.

Since his passing, Miller appeared posthumously on several songs, including the Free Nationals’ Time from their 2019 self-titled album.

In November 2018, Spotify also unveiled Miller’s cover of Nothing From Nothing by Billy Preston, and a live version of Dunno from his Swimming album.

More recently, the Pittsburgh rapper was also featured on 88-Keys’ That’s Life, which was originally recorded in New York City while the producer and Miller were in the studio together.

Last June, Canadian filmmaker C.J. Wallis’ plans to create a documentary about Miller were halted by the rapper’s former manager, Christian Clancy, and the family’s estate. — AFP-Relaxnews