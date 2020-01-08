Comedy produced by chef Gordon Ramsay now in development at Fox

British chef Gordon Ramsay. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 8 — Inspired by the celebrity’s fiery temper, the series will tell the story of a young woman chef who has to work alongside a perfectionist and sharp-tongued mentor like Gordon Ramsay. The cast and the title for the future series have yet to be disclosed.

Fox has announced the development of a new series inspired by British chef Gordon Ramsay. The renowned culinary expert and restaurateur will act as executive producer on the project via his company, Studio Ramsay, along with the creators of the Uncle Buck series, Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley.

Written by Cragg and Bradley, the story will follow the trials and tribulations of Lena, a young chef, who after a massive dispute with her perfectionist and demanding Gordon Ramsay-like mentor, decides to open a restaurant of her own. After a series of twists and turns in the plot, she finds herself once again reunited not only professionally but also personally with her headstrong and sharp-tongued former boss.

The British chef who starred in the reality TV Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares series is not planning on playing an on-screen role in the new comedy series.

A renowned figure in the world of gastronomy, Gordon Ramsay embarked on a US television career in 2004, and subsequently became famous for his fiery temper and use of expletives. — AFP-Relaxnews